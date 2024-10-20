News & Insights

Humm Group Appoints New Director with Major Shareholding

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Darbyshire as a new director, effective October 21, 2024. Darbyshire holds a significant interest in the company through 4,508,913 ordinary shares held by the Darbyshire Investment Trust. This development could potentially influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for Humm Group’s stocks.

