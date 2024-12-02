News & Insights

Humm Group Announces Director Departure

December 02, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced that Anthony Thomson has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024. The final director’s interest notice reveals that Thomson holds no relevant securities or interests in contracts with the company. This development may interest investors tracking changes in company leadership and potential impacts on corporate strategy.

