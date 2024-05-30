Humm Group Advances Share Buy-Back Effort

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an ongoing on-market share buy-back, having repurchased 82,472 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 19,107,040 shares bought back to date. This move, part of the company’s strategic financial management, reflects its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

