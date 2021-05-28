Humanigen Submits EUA Application To FDA For Lenzilumab In COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) announced Friday that the company submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

This EUA application follows positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"We are excited and encouraged by these clinical results and are preparing to distribute lenzilumab if granted Emergency Use Authorization," said Edward Jordan, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer, Humanigen.

Lenzilumab achieved the primary endpoint with a 54% relative improvement in the likelihood of SWOV compared to placebo. Lenzilumab also improved the relative likelihood of SWOV by 92% in subjects who received both corticosteroids and remdesivir and resulted in a 3-fold improvement in the likelihood of SWOV in patients with a CRP

In these patients, a 2.2-fold improvement in the likelihood of survival was observed with lenzilumab. No serious adverse events were attributed to lenzilumab and the overall safety profile was comparable to placebo.

