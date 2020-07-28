Markets
HGEN

Humanigen Stock Up 13% After NIH Picks Its Drug for a COVID-19 Study

Contributor
Brian Orelli The Motley Fool
Published

Shares of Humanigen (OTC: HGEN), which were up 863% year to date through Monday's close, continued their upward momentum Tuesday after one of its monoclonal antibody drugs got an endorsement from scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the NIH, plans to test Humanigen's lenzilumab in a clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

NIAID's study, dubbed the Big Effect Trial (BET), is testing multiple drugs to find the best combination to help COVID-19 patients. It will test lenzilumab in combination with Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir in 100 patients, compared to 100 patients who will receive remdesivir alone. NIAID plans to take an interim peek at the data after half of the patients have been enrolled.

Lenzilumab works by blocking a protein called granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), which is secreted by immune cells to tell the body to make more immune cells. With a typical infection, GM-CSF's positive feedback loop helps the body fight off the disease more quickly, but in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19, the immune system overreacts, causing many of the most dangerous symptoms. Researchers hope that blocking GM-CSF with Lenzilumab will rein in the autoimmune inflammation and reduce organ damage.

Doctor in protective equipment talking to a patient with a mask

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to the BET study, Humanigen is in the midst of a phase 3 study that compares lenzilumab plus standard of care to standard of care alone in approximately 238 coronavirus patients.

Initial data from an earlier study of 12 COVID-19 patients showed patients treated with lenzilumab recovered in a median of five days. While that's substantially faster than the 10-to 11-day recovery times found in studies of patients taking remdesivir, investors should keep in mind that cross-trial comparisons are difficult, especially when a drug trial arm has so few patients in it.

10 stocks we like better than Humanigen
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Humanigen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular