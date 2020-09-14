Humanigen Says DSMB Recommends Continuation Of Lenzilumab Phase 3 Registration Trial In COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, said Monday that the Phase 3 registration trial of its lead drug candidate lenzilumab in patients with COVID-19 was unanimously recommended for continuation without modification by an independent data safety monitoring board or DSMB after a planned interim analysis.

The DSMB, composed of independent subject matter experts, conducted a pre-specified interim analysis of the trial, after 50 percent of the expected recoveries were captured in the trial database.

The DSMB assessed the Phase 3 trial data for safety, futility, sample size and power assumptions and recommended that the trial continue according to the existing trial protocol without modification.

"This unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB is encouraging and marks another major milestone for Humanigen as we progress towards a potential EUA for lenzilumab in COVID-19," said Cameron Durrant, chief executive officer of Humanigen.

Humanigen is focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm' with lenzilumab.

Humanigen expects to complete the targeted enrollment of 300 patients this month with topline data available in the fourth quarter.

