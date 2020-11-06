Markets
HGEN

Humanigen Reports Positive Interim Phase 3 Data Of Lenzilumab In Treatment Of COVID-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) reported positive interim phase 3 data of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The company said lenzilumab had a clinically meaningful impact on patient recovery, with an estimated 37 percent more recoveries observed in the lenzilumab arm of the placebo-controlled, double-blinded study versus current standard of care.

"These interim data demonstrate the potential of lenzilumab as a frontline treatment option for patients hospitalized with COVID-19," said Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen.

Humanigen plans to file for Emergency Use Authorization in the first quarter of 2021 either following interim data at 75 percent or at study completion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular