Humanigen Reports Positive Interim Phase 3 Data Of Lenzilumab In Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) reported positive interim phase 3 data of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The company said lenzilumab had a clinically meaningful impact on patient recovery, with an estimated 37 percent more recoveries observed in the lenzilumab arm of the placebo-controlled, double-blinded study versus current standard of care.

"These interim data demonstrate the potential of lenzilumab as a frontline treatment option for patients hospitalized with COVID-19," said Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen.

Humanigen plans to file for Emergency Use Authorization in the first quarter of 2021 either following interim data at 75 percent or at study completion.

