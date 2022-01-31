Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) investors are sitting on a loss of 87% if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 87% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down46% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 69% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

With just US$2,870,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Humanigen to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Humanigen comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Humanigen investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Humanigen had liabilities exceeding cash by US$19m when it last reported in September 2021, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived 87% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Humanigen's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqCM:HGEN Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.7% in the last year, Humanigen shareholders lost 87%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Humanigen better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Humanigen (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

