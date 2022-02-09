Markets
HGEN

Humanigen Joins Hands With Cenexi To Make Lenzilumab In France

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN), has announced a collaboration with French pharma company Cenexi SAS to make the latter as a preferred supplier of its investigational drug Lenzilumab in France and the European Union.

Lenzilumab is not approved or authorized in any country. It is being developed by Humanigen as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with Covid-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of the drug in other inflammatory conditions.

The first step of the deal is execution of a master supply agreement to allow Cenexi to provide aseptic fill and finish services for the drug during the next five years.

According to the deal, Humanigen will transfer the technology to the French firm to allow it to establish drug product processes utilizing its high speed filling line at Cenexi's Herouville-Saint-Clair facility in Normandy.

Humanigen and Cenexi will enter into discussions to potentially expand the agreement to other services Cenexi offers. These include labeling and packaging, importation of bulk drug substance and quality release of materials in France and throughout Europe.

The companies will also collaborate to secure potential funding and investment in capital equipment from AD Normandie, the regional authority, and the French government.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular