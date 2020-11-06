Humanigen inks COVID-19 drug development agreement with Department of Defense

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Humanigen Inc HGEN.PK and the U.S. Department of Defense have entered into a research and development agreement for its drug candidate for COVID-19, the company said on Friday. (https://refini.tv/3jZtFpX)

