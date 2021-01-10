Humanigen, EVERSANA Announce Partnership To Support The Launch Of Lenzilumab For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) and EVERSANA announced partnership to make lenzilumab available to hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the event that an Emergency Use Authorization is issued from U.S.FDA and subsequent BLA.

Under deal terms, and in anticipation of an EUA for the use of lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Humanigen has immediate access to EVERSANA's fully integrated services. The agreement with EVERSANA builds on the commercial preparation and lenzilumab launch planning Humanigen has been conducting over last several months.

Humanigen's investigational treatment, lenzilumab, a proprietary Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody, is designed to prevent and treat cytokine storm, a complication considered to be a leading cause of COVID-19 death.

