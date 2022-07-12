Humanigen: Lenzilumab Combination Trial In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Fails To Meet Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) said Tuesday that ACTIV-5/BET-B trial, which evaluated lenzilumab plus remdesivir versus placebo plus remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

The primary endpoint was defined as the proportion of patients with baseline CRP

The data also showed a non-significant trend toward a reduction in mortality in the overall patient population [HR 0.72]. There were no new safety signals attributed to lenzilumab in the ACTIV-5/BET-B study.

Humanigen said it received the preliminary data from NIH/NIAID study of Lenzilumab in ACTIV-5/BET-B trial.

"... while the ACTIV-5/BET-B study showed signs of a clinical effect, the benefit demonstrated was not able to confirm the positive results we saw in our Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study," said Cameron Durrant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Humanigen.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.