Humanforce Expands Stake in LiveHire Limited

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd has increased its stake in LiveHire Limited, now holding 93.75% of the company’s voting shares through on-market acquisitions. This move reflects Humanforce’s strategic emphasis on consolidating its position in the company, potentially influencing LiveHire’s future direction and stock performance. Investors may find this development crucial as it could impact LiveHire’s operational strategies and market value.

