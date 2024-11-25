News & Insights

Stocks

Humanforce Expands Stake in LiveHire Limited

November 25, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd has increased its stake in LiveHire Limited, now holding 93.75% of the company’s voting shares through on-market acquisitions. This move reflects Humanforce’s strategic emphasis on consolidating its position in the company, potentially influencing LiveHire’s future direction and stock performance. Investors may find this development crucial as it could impact LiveHire’s operational strategies and market value.

For further insights into AU:LVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.