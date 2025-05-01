Humana's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $87,507, and 6 were calls, valued at $320,325.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $275.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Humana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Humana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $275.0, over the past month.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.3 $15.5 $17.8 $257.50 $89.0K 81 50 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $82.2 $77.0 $81.2 $210.00 $73.0K 10 10 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $9.2 $7.4 $9.2 $270.00 $45.9K 84 60 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $3.4 $2.7 $2.7 $267.50 $42.9K 169 169 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.5 $40.5 $40.5 $260.00 $40.5K 124 0

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Humana

Currently trading with a volume of 556,775, the HUM's price is down by -1.05%, now at $259.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Humana

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $315.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Humana, targeting a price of $322. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $326. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Humana, targeting a price of $316. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HUM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HUM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.