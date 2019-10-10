Humana's New Plans to Complement VA Healthcare Coverage

Humana Inc. HUM is introducing the Humana Honor Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. It reflects the company’s commitment toward providing enhanced healthcare to veterans. The plan is designed to complement the Veterans Affairs (VA) program.



Comprising an array of 17 healthcare plans, Humana Honor is accessible in 28 states. Humana Honor also contributes to the company’s Medicare Advantage plans, which offer affordable healthcare and wellness plans so that veterans and their families can enjoy better health outcomes.



The new plans are available to Medicare-eligible individuals but are created in a way that might complement the advantage of VA Healthcare. The plans cover a wide network consisting of the Urgent Care access as well.



This is an important milestone in Humana’s way of providing improved healthcare to veterans and their families. The company shares a long-standing relationship with the military community and has been making wholehearted efforts to mete out the best service to all veterans and their families. The company has established strong national connections with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Veterans (AMVETS) since 2012.



Humana has also been selected as the national MA/MedSupp/PDP provider by the VFW and AMVETS. Humana Military was awarded the TRICARE East Region contract covering more than 5.9 million lives across 30 states. Effective Jan 1, 2018, it is the largest TRICARE contract to date.



Recently, the company announced the upgrade of health plan choices for its Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by adding numerous counties to its network. Moreover, it is launching a health maintenance organization (HMO) plan in New Jersey to aid members. All these initiatives bode well for the company’s Medicare business line.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 20.7% in a year's time, wider than its industry's decline of 16%.





