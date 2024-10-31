News & Insights

Stocks

Humana’s Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Drop: Legal Battle Looms Over 2025 Projections and Potential Revenue Impact

October 31, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Humana (HUM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Humana faces a significant business risk as its Medicare Advantage plans’ Star Ratings are projected to decline in 2025, affecting only 25% of its members compared to 94% in 2024. The company has initiated legal action to challenge the 2025 ratings, yet success in this lawsuit is uncertain. A failure to overturn the ratings could severely impact Humana’s 2026 quality bonus payments from CMS and lead to adverse effects on its revenues, operating results, and cash flows. Stakeholders should monitor the development of this legal proceeding, as it could have profound implications for the company’s financial health.

The average HUM stock price target is $293.68, implying 10.27% upside potential.

To learn more about Humana’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.