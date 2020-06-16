Humana's Initiatives to Help Dental Providers Manage Costs

Humana Inc. HUM recently announced initiatives to support participating dental providers in meeting heavy expenses related to their continuing businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. On resuming more dental procedures, the company will pay an extra $7 per Humana member dental claim. This is applicable to all fully-insured Humana dental members.



Rationale Behind the Move



The company remains committed to cater this service to its members, which will assure that its dental provider partners can afford the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), an essential kit for the safety of patients.



Per the new announcement, at the end of each month, the dental provider partners will receive a stipend from the company, depending on the number of claims made by Humana members in that period.



Additionally, Humana is also providing 24/7 access to its EAP and Work-Life Services to providers in its dental networks.



Many of these practises are small businesses, which are adversely impacted by the pandemic.



The additional funding will be available from June through September 2020 to all fully-insured Humana dental members.



The above strategic actions are part of the company’s dynamic stance on meting out quality health care solutions for its members. This leading health insurer repeatedly proved its dedication to healthcare by taking several measures during the ongoing crisis.



Earlier, the company decided to waive out-of-pocket costs regarding coronavirus-related treatment for its members. Enrollees under Medicare Advantage plans, fully-insured commercial members and those covered under Medicare Supplement and Medicaid gained traction from this fruitful initiative.



Zacks Rank and Price Performance



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 49.8% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s rally of 8.3%.

The stock return looks solid when compared to other companies’ price appreciation in the same space. For instance, Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Centene Corporation CNC have gained 13.3%, 17.8% and 12.7%, respectively, in the same time frame. Molina currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while UnitedHealth Group and Centene carry the same Zacks Rank as Humana at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



