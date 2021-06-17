Humana's (HUM) Unit Unveils Centers for Serving South Louisiana

Humana Inc.’s HUM brand CenterWell Senior Primary Care recently unveiled its plans of establishing four senior-focused care centers across South Louisiana. Three new centers are anticipated to commence operations between September and December of this year. The fourth one is expected to start in early 2022.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, which was introduced this year, looks after the personalized needs of each individual and devises a strategy accordingly.

This, in turn, is expected to result in enhanced health outcomes for the aging population across Denham Springs, Hammond, Covington, Slidell and neighboring areas. Such initiatives seem to be time opportune considering an aging U.S. population and their demand of access to quality and high-value care. Per the market and consumer data provider Statista, the American population aged 65 years or older formed around 16.5% of the total population in 2019. However, the aging population is likely to make up 22% of the total population by 2050.

Moreover, the recent move reflects CenterWell’s efforts to bolster presence in South Louisiana. The unit has made constant efforts to extend enhanced healthcare services across several U.S. states. Recently, the unit of Humana laid plans to introduce six centers offering high-quality care to local senior patients across Atlanta, a market which it will be entering for the first time.

Besides benefiting Medicare Advantage members, CenterWell has even taken a step forward to bolster its care-team medical facilities for Original Medicare beneficiaries. To complement the purpose, it announced its participation in a federal population health program in June 2021.

Notably, CenterWell Senior Primary Care exhibits ample growth potential. Through more than 65 centers, it has served around 57,000 patients nationwide. The brand has a robust line-up of numerous growth initiatives. While 15 centers have been inaugurated under the brand during 2020, up to 20 centers are likely to be opened in 2021.

Furthermore, sound performances of these senior-focused primary care centers are likely to provide a boost to Humana’s Medicare business. Besides, the company has a strong Medicaid business in place. Several contract wins and renewals have strengthened these businesses further, extended the company’s U.S. footprint and resulted in growing membership. All these factors combined are likely to drive the company’s revenues in the days ahead.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 12.9% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 33.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN, Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH. While Magellan Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Select Medical and UnitedHealth Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Magellan Health, Select Medical and UnitedHealth Group have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.63%, 245.91% and 20.21%, on average, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.