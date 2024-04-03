Humana's (HUM) Medicaid Business Teams Up With CPESN USA in Ohio

Humana Inc.’s HUM Medicaid business, Humana Healthy Horizons, recently announced that it has joined hands with CPESN USA in Ohio to ensure that its members have increased access to pharmacists across the state. This partnership aims to overcome barriers like limited access to healthcare services in rural and underserved communities.

CPESN USA is a clinically integrated organization of pharmacy networks. By enhancing its pharmacist network through CPESN Ohio pharmacies, Humana can provide more personalized and accessible care to its members. This is expected to play a major role in improving health outcomes in the region. Humana Healthy Horizons – Ohio already caters to more than 115,000 members. Partnerships like this will likely create more demand for HUM’s services.

Humana Healthy Horizons integrating a network of more than 300 pharmacist providers within local community pharmacies is expected to bolster Ohio's healthcare framework. As community pharmacists have deeper knowledge about their localities, it will likely enable them to offer more individualized care. The members of Humana Healthy Horizons in the state can start utilizing the new pharmacist network right away.

Moves like this are expected to strengthen its Medicaid business’ capabilities and boost its geographical footprint, which is a strong contributor to its top-line growth. Notably, its Oklahoma and Indiana Medicaid contracts were expected to become effective in April and July, respectively.

However, rising medical costs remain a concern for the company, which forced it to let go of the ambitious 2025 EPS target it provided earlier. Furthermore, the U.S. regulator's decision to stick to the proposed 3.7% hike in private Medicare Advantage rates on average for 2025 may impact HUM’s profitability in the future.

Price Performance

Humana’s shares have declined 40.4% in the past year against the 3.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Humana currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked and promising stocks in the Medical sector are Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, The Cigna Group CI and Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health Services’ 2024 bottom line suggests 27% year-over-year growth. UHS has witnessed two upward estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s full-year 2024 earnings indicates a 13% year-over-year increase. CI beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%. The consensus mark for revenues suggests 20.4% growth from the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Health Catalyst’s 2024 full-year earnings implies a 120% increase from the year-ago reported figure. HCAT beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 247.9%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $308.2 million, which indicates a 4.2% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.