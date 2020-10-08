Humana's (HUM) MA Members Gain From Better Health Outcomes

Humana Inc. HUM recently announced its annual Value-based Care Report, according to which 2.41 million Humana individual Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in value-based models experienced improved health outcomes along with lower expenditure on average. This was opposed to fee-for-service models.



The results reflect data collected during the calendar year 2019. Value-based care is patient-centric and is aimed at improving health outcomes. Humana has been constantly tying up with local companies, which have the same commitment to serve communities with quality healthcare. Value-based care models include integrated care delivery.

Details of MA Plans

Humana individual Medicare Advantage members also benefited from preventive screenings. With the aid of these plans, Humana MA members stayed within the comforts of their homes instead of hospitals. In fact, Humana MA members enjoyed healthcare at lower costs. Had the company’s MA members been under the Original Medicare’s fee-for-service model instead of value-based agreements, then they would have spent around $4 billion as plan-covered medical costs.



The initiatives taken by the company have been of great help during this hour of COVID-19 pandemic as people are able to get healthcare while remaining confined to their houses.



As of Jun 30, 2020 its total Medicare Advantage (individual and group) membership was 4.5 million members. It has been making concerted efforts to provide in-network access to its Medicare Advantage members at various regions.



Recently, Humana also teamed up with the clinically-integrated physician and hospital network Rush Health as well as The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to enable access to better in-network medical care in the Chicago and Central Ohio areas, respectively, for the Humana Medicare Advantage members.



Last month, the company entered into an agreement with integrated healthcare system AtlantiCare, which offers in-network access to Humana Medicare Advantage members. Patients can now access healthcare services on the system’s hospital campuses in Atlantic City and Pomona along with its outpatient facilities in the Southeastern New Jersey.



Notably, Humana’s Medicare business has been performing strongly from the past many quarters. Over the past decade, the company witnessed maximum growth in Individual Medicare Advantage during 2019, which is pretty impressive.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 70.3% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 37.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Other companies in the same space, such as Centene Corporation CNC, Anthem Inc. ANTM and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH have rallied 42.1%, 19.2% and 78.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

