Humana's (HUM) CenterWell Unit Plans to Expand in Tennessee

Humana Inc.’s HUM brand CenterWell Senior Primary Care recently disclosed plans to open seven senior-focused primary care centers across middle Tennessee through 2023. Out of the total seven, two centers located in Tusculum and Murfreesboro will be grandly inaugurated this month and have already started operating from April 2023. The remaining five facilities will be located in Clarksville, Hermitage, Lebanon, Madison and Smyrna.

The CenterWell centers will be equipped with board-certified physicians and experienced care teams, comprising nurses, medical assistants, clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and referral specialists to impart the required treatment to the region’s senior population. Additionally, the facilities will also have activity centers for Middle Tennessee seniors.

With the help of extended appointment times and a well-versed medical team, the ulterior motive of the centers is to take care of the patient’s physical, social and emotional needs, thereby addressing the whole-person health needs. This, in turn, is expected to bring about better health outcomes for the medically vulnerable as well as the underserved communities of the targeted region with the help of quality care access.

The latest announcement is part of Humana’s promising expansion plans for the CenterWell brand in 2023, which it revealed last year. This month, CenterWell Senior Primary Care opened a facility in Texas that marked its 250th senior primary care facility. Increasing the number of senior-focused primary care centers is likely to boost the patient base and fetch higher revenues to the CenterWell segment.

The intensified focus of Humana in opening successive senior-focused primary care centers seems to be time opportune, considering the growing U.S. senior population. Thereby, HUM has a well-established Medicare business in place for effectively catering to the diversified health needs of the aging population. Contract wins and renewals from federal and state authorities or fulfillment of expansion plans are likely to expand Medicare membership growth and nationwide footprint for the health insurer.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Center brands form a part of the Primary Care Organization of Humana, which is one of the largest senior-focused primary care providers in the United States. The brands together offer senior-focused primary care services through more than 250 centers across 12 states and aims to inaugurate 30-50 centers each year through 2025.

Shares of Humana have dipped 0.1% in a year, compared with the industry’s 3% decline. Nevertheless, its strong fundamentals are likely to help shares bounce back in the days ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Humana currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Lantheus LNTH, Zimmer Biomet ZBH and Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lantheus’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 32.7%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 34.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for LNTH’s 2023 earnings has moved 13.1% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Zimmer Biomet beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBH’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 8.1%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 5.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for ZBH’s 2023 earnings has moved 5.8% north in the past 60 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings outpaced estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 21.50%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGND’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 9.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for LGND’s 2023 earnings has moved 26.2% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Lanthues and Zimmer Biomet have gained 43% and 31%, respectively, in a year. However, Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock has lost 14.7% in the same time frame.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.