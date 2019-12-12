Humana's (HUM) Alliances to Offer Relief to Members With CKD

Humana Inc. HUM entered into agreements with Monogram Health and Somatus to boost its care management portfolio. The two specialized care management companies would help Humana provide customized services to its Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members, who suffer kidney disease and reside in four states. While Monogram Health operates in Louisiana and Mississippi, Somatus is located in Georgia and Virginia.



This unique tie-up would allow Humana to diagnose and manage kidney disease much better, which in turn, will likely improve overall health outcomes and quality of life. Many Americans suffer kidney diseases and with proper intervention, the same can be controlled. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the nation’s ninth-leading cause for death. Per Centers for Disease Control, CKD impacts more than 30 million Americans.



Humana expects to serve members with this condition and provide them with coordinated care to cure the same. Patients would also be given access to tools that would help in managing their health. The members would be able to get care within the comforts of their own homes. The services would also be delivered to members with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.



Teams from both companies include clinicians, such as nephrologists, nurses, dietitians and social workers. The range of services would consist of care coordination with an individual’s primary care physician and nephrologist, in-house health and medication evaluation, patient education about treatment choices as well as counselling sessions. Services through Monogram Health are already available while those via Somatus will commence on Jan 1, 2020.



This comprehensive approach to healthcare is in line with the company’s commitment to improve health outcomes through high quality care while keeping costs under control.



Humana has constantly taken up initiatives to boost its network and offer value-based customized care options. As of Sep 30, 2019, it had more than 2.3 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.3% in a year's time, outperforming its industry's 2.4% growth.





