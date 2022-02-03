Humana's Gain Continues

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) shares are trading positive on Thursday morning, continuing momentum for the last several days in search of a bounce back to the year-ago levels. On Wednesday, the company reported fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates. Revenue were up 10 percent from the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $426.32 up 6.26 percent from the previous close of $401.22 on a volume of 1,314,040. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $351.20-$475.44 on average volume of 1,134,227.

