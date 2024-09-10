Humana Unusual Options Activity For September 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $256,727, and 8 were calls, valued at $527,825.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $360.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 158.14 with a total volume of 1,190.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.7 $26.6 $26.7 $350.00 $173.5K 305 65 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $315.00 $156.9K 77 157 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.2 $22.1 $22.2 $360.00 $146.5K 316 96 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $2.75 $3.1 $330.00 $99.7K 244 417 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.5 $22.0 $360.00 $63.8K 316 30

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 723,088, the price of HUM is up by 0.54%, reaching $345.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $396.5.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $400. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $395. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $395. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $396.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Humana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.