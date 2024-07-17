Humana Unusual Options Activity For July 17

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HUM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Humana. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,540, and 24 calls, totaling $1,827,812.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $500.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $30.2 $28.0 $28.3 $370.00 $141.2K 304 0 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $29.5 $26.3 $27.38 $370.00 $136.9K 304 150 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $29.5 $26.2 $27.0 $370.00 $135.4K 304 200 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $30.7 $25.3 $27.0 $370.00 $135.0K 304 250 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $59.5 $58.2 $59.5 $360.00 $130.9K 96 2

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,318,296, the price of HUM is up by 1.97%, reaching $403.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $388.6666666666667.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $392. An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $374. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Humana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

