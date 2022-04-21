US Markets
Humana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&R for $2.8 billion

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N said on Thursday it would sell a 60% interest in its hospice business, Kindred at Home, for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The U.S. health insurer took full ownership of Kindred at Home last year after acquiring the remaining 60% stake it did not own from TPG Capital for $5.7 billion to expand its patient care business.

Humana said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction for repayment of debt and share buybacks.

The company does not anticipate a material impact to 2022 earnings from this transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

