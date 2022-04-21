April 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N said on Thursday it would sell a majority interest in its hospice business, Kindred at Home, for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

