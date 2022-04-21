US Markets
Humana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&amp;R for $2.8 billion

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Humana Inc said on Thursday it would sell a majority interest in its hospice business, Kindred at Home, for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

