Humana To Provide Coverage For Inspire Therapy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) announced Tuesday that health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) will provide coverage for the Company's Inspire therapy, effective August 27, 2020.

Humana is a national healthcare company that provides health insurance coverage to approximately 16.7 million individuals in the U.S.

The Humana coverage decision includes the expanded age range approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020 to include patients 18 years and older. In addition to the 59 commercial coverage policies, Inspire therapy also has Medicare coverage across the entire U.S.

