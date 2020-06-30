Humana To Offer LabCorp's COVID-19 At-home Collection Test Kit

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) said that it will offer LabCorp's COVID-19 at-home collection test kit. It has also collaborated with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to offer drive-thru testing for Humana Members. Humana will continue to waive member costs related to COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Walmart plans to offer the drive-thru testing option at hundreds of Neighborhood Markets, using the pharmacy drive-thru windows, and Humana members will be able to access these locations for pharmacist-observed testing. Several of these sites are already available for testing and additional sites will be added between now and August.

Quest will pick up the samples for testing. Pharmacists will be behind the drive-thru window at all times while patients are collecting samples, and no testing samples will enter the pharmacy.

Humana said it is waiving in-network primary care costs, not only for COVID-19 costs, but all primary care visits for the rest of 2020. In addition, the company is waiving member costs for non-facility based outpatient behavioral health visits through the end of year. Behavioral health issues, like depression, may be exacerbated because of the pandemic and are important to flag and treat.

Humana is extending telehealth cost share waivers for all telehealth visits - primary care and specialty, including behavioral health, for in-network providers through 2020.

