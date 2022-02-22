Humana to name two independent directors in agreement with Starboard

Adds details on agreement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N said on Tuesday it will name two independent directors agreed upon by the health insurer and activist investor Starboard Value, while reiterating its long-term adjusted profit forecast of 11% to 15% growth.

The first appointment will be before Humana's 2022 annual shareholder meet and the second one will follow that, the health insurer said.

"We believe Humana is well positioned to continue delivering Medicare Advantage market share gains, improved profitability, and earnings growth as it executes on its strategies, captures the significant opportunities ahead and enhances value for shareholders," said Jeff Smith, Starboard's chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.