Humana To Develop Health Care Solutions Using Azure, Artificial Intelligence

(RTTNews) - Humana (HUM) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) have entered a strategic partnership focused on building modern health care solutions for Humana members. Humana will utilize Microsoft Azure and Azure artificial intelligence to develop on-demand and virtual medical services.

William Shrank, chief medical and corporate affairs officer at Humana, said: "Microsoft technologies offer Humana the ability to apply sophisticated analytics to our members' records and, in turn, provide clinicians and care teams with the opportunities to make a difference in patients' health."

Under the partnership, the companies have committed to a multiyear research and development investment which will include direct funding, dedicated R&D teams and specific co-developed projects.

