Humana To Buy One Homecare Solutions From WayPoint Capital For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire One Homecare Solutions from WayPoint Capital Partners, the private equity affiliate of a New York-based family investment office. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will further advance Humana's strategy to build a value-based home health offering. It also aligns with Humana's recent announcement to fully acquire and integrate Kindred at Home, and provides a number of key capabilities that will enable Humana to more effectively deliver value-based home health at a national scale.

onehome is a provider of a variety of home-based services, as well as a convener of home health services stakeholders and a care and risk manager. onehome has pioneered a valued-based model in Florida and Texas, and has served Humana members since 2015.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary state and federal regulatory approvals. The company does not anticipate a material impact to 2021 earnings from this pending transaction.

