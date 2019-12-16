Humana To Buy Enclara Healthcare - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) has agreed to acquire Enclara Healthcare, a hospice pharmacy and benefit management provider, from Consonance Capital Partners and Enclara management. The deal includes acquisition of Enclara Pharmacia, GuidantRx and Avanti Health Care Services. Humana expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact to earnings in 2020.

Enclara serves over 450 hospice providers and 97,000 hospice patients per day through multiple, scalable models.

Scott Greenwell, PharmD, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions, said: "We look forward to leveraging and expanding the capabilities of Enclara to further advance our clinical management expertise."

