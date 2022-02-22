Humana To Appoint Two Independent Directors Mutually Agreed Upon By Company And Starboard

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced a Board refreshment plan under which the Humana Board will appoint two new independent directors mutually agreed upon by the company and Starboard, the first before 2022 Annual Meeting and the second following. The company noted that one incumbent director will not stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting and a second incumbent director will not stand for re-election at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Humana also reiterated its goal of delivering long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 11 to 15 percent. The company will accomplish this in part by achieving the $1 billion value creation target by 2023, and expects to improve individual Medicare Advantage pre-tax margins by at least 50 basis points in 2022.

