Humana To Acquire Substantially All Of The Assets Of Inclusa For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced Friday that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of Inclusa, Inc., a Managed Care Organization or MCO, in Wisconsin that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state's Family Care program.

For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need tp eligible seniors and adults with disabilities.

As an MCO, Inclusa works with over 6,000 service providers in approximately 40 service categories and is contracted with the State of Wisconsin. It is also permitted through the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance to provide Family Care services and supports in 68 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

The acquisition of Inclusa follows Humana's 2020 acquisition of Wisconsin health care company iCare and will further increase the number of Medicaid recipients served by Humana, which currently totals approximately 1 million Medicaid members across five states - Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Humana was also recently awarded contracts in Ohio and Louisiana.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary state regulatory filings as well as other customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

