Humana to acquire remaining stake in Kindred at Home in $8.1 bln deal

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N said on Tuesday it will acquire remaining 60% stake in hospice provider Kindred at Home from TPG Capital for an enterprise value of $8.1 billion.

