Humana to acquire remaining stake in Kindred at Home in $8.1 bln deal

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N said on Tuesday it will acquire remaining 60% stake in hospice provider Kindred at Home from TPG Capital for an enterprise value of $8.1 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.