Humana Ties Up With DCI's Affiliate to Serve Members With CKD

Humana Inc. HUM recently signed a deal with REACH Kidney Care, which is a comprehensive kidney health management program and an affiliate of Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI). Notably, DCI is the largest non-profit dialysis provider in the United States with more than 250 dialysis clinics operating across 28 U.S. states. Its DCI Donor Services also provides for organ and tissue donation, and transplantation by virtue of which 724 individuals had successful kidney transplant last year.

By teaming up with REACH Kidney Care, Humana intends to solve kidney-related issues of its eligible Medicare Advantage and Commercial members across four U.S. states — Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Notably, the partnership is now in effect, and therefore likely to offer improved health outcomes across the four states.

Moreover, this collaboration is committed to prompt detection of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and slowing its advancement. Notably, REACH Kidney Care, which primarily provides enriched care management services and basically aims to reduce the number of patients requiring dialysis, will aid Humana in catering to kidney-related problems efficiently.

Notably, kidney-related issues have been a concern for people across the United States. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in seven American adults are anticipated to be suffering with CKD. Kidneys of people with CKD are not able to properly filter blood, which can prove dangerous. CKD, if not detected at the right time, can lead to kidney failure, following which dialysis or kidney transplant becomes necessary.

This makes early detection of CKD extremely important to minimise chances of kidney failure by providing care management solutions.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 40.6% in a year compared with the industry's growth of 9.4%.

Humana’s Efforts to Serve Members Bode Well

This is not the first time that Humana has made an effort to cater to its members’ kidney-related issues. In May this year, the healthcare provider collaborated with Healthmap Solutions, Inc., a leading health management company with kidney health expertise, in a bid to cater to Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members who have kidney-related issues in Florida.

Providing such services during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation reinforces the company’s commitment to offer coordinated care to members. It has also undertaken several measures to help members in the best possible way amid this pandemic. Last month, Humana decided to offer a pilot home-testing program to allow at-home coronavirus test collection for members. It will also continue to waive member expenses regarding COVID-19 tests.

It has also facilitated increased use of telehealth services, which enables easy communication between members sitting at home and their healthcare providers. To this effect, Humana also extended its telehealth cost share waivers for telehealth visits applicable to in-network providers through 2020. All these initiatives bode well, and are likely to have bolstered the company’s results in second-quarter 2020, which is scheduled to release on Aug 5.

Furthermore riding on a diverse suite of health services, Humana has been making every effort to cater to the diverse health needs of members across several U.S. states. This May, it received a contract from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), which tends to benefit enrollees of the company’s Medicaid programs in Kentucky. Other managed care organizations that won the contracts include Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation CVS, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, UnitedHealthcare Group Inc. UNH and WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

