Humana Ties Up to Provide Improved Medical Care in Ohio

Humana Inc. HUM recently inked a deal with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to expand access to in-network, improved medical care in Central Ohio for Humana Medicare Advantage members. However, terms of the agreement remained confidential.

Details of the Deal

The agreement is now in effect and provides in-network access to Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members at all Ohio State Wexner Medical Center facilities.



This apart, Humana Medicare Advantage members are able to enjoy in-network access at multiple system outpatient facilities.



This is the right time to make this move as Americans continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. This deal will help members residing in the Central Ohio region.



To that end, it constantly takes up initiatives to mete out affordable services but with better quality.

Other Recent Initiatives

Earlier this month, it expanded its value-based programs with the launch of two national programs for members of certain Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. The health insurance giant came up with programs to cover coronary artery bypass grafting and total shoulder replacement procedures.



It also inked a deal with integrated healthcare system AtlantiCare, which offers in-network access to Humana Medicare Advantage members. Patients can now avail of healthcare services at the system’s hospital campuses in Atlantic City and Pomona along with its outpatient facilities in the Southeastern New Jersey.



Humana’s Medicare business has been performing strongly over the past many quarters. The full-year individual Medicare Advantage membership is now anticipated to be around 330,000-360,000 members, up from the earlier projected range of 300,000-350,000 members. In the past decade, the company saw maximum growth in Individual Medicare Advantage during 2019, which is pretty impressive.



We expect this business line to continue performing well on the back of its commitment to providing improved healthcare as well as constant initiatives.

