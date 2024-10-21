Humana sues to reverse cut to Medicare Advantage rates, Bloomberg says

Humana (HUM) sues U.S. health agencies seeking to reverse a cut to crucial Medicare quality ratings, linked to billions of dollars in revenue, that sent the company’s stock tumbling this month, Bloomberg’s John Tozzi reports. The lawsuit argues that the U.S. Medicare program was “arbitrary and capricious” in how it calculated the metrics for Humana’s health plans.

