Humana Stock Is Surging. Analysts Expect More Gains.

Both J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs issued positive research on stock in the health insurer Humana on Friday, citing the repeal of an Obama-era tax.

Both J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs issued positive research on the health insurer on Friday, citing the repeal of an Obama-era tax.

Shares of the health-insurance firm Humana are on an epic surge, with a gain of 44.6% over the past three months. Analysts are taking notice.

In research notes published on Friday morning, an analyst at J.P. Morgan bumped up his price target on Humana (ticker: HUM), and Goldman Sachs added the company to its Conviction List.

The two upgrades came after President Donald Trump signed a law at the close of 2019 that permanently repealed an Obama-era tax on health insurers that had long dogged the industry. The stock has had one of the hottest runs in the sector.

Goldman analyst Stephen Tanal wrote that he was adding Humana to Goldman’s Conviction List because he expects the repeal of the health-insurer industry fee will push up Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s 2021 results.

Tanal wrote that the repeal will be particularly important for Humana, given its heavy investment in Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare Advantage providers have been particularly affected by the fee, Tanal wrote.

Goldman Sachs rates Humana at Buy. Tanal increased his price target to $425, from $397. Humana was trading at $368.58 on Friday morning.

J.P. Morgan’s Gary P. Taylor, meanwhile, increased his price target to $448, from $437, also because of the repeal of the fee. He rates the stock Overweight. J.P. Morgan has already called the stock a top pick for 2020 and named it to its Analyst Focus List.

“We call HUM ‘the simplest story in health care’, nearly a pure-play on strong organic Medicare Advantage (MA) industry enrollment growth and well positioned to gain market share in 2021,” Taylor wrote.

Back in June, Barron’s highlighted Humana as a stock that could survive what was then a tanking health-care sector. At the time, the stock was down 13.3% over the previous 12 months. Since then, shares of Humana are up 36.5%.

Humana was up 1.6% on Friday morning while the S&P 500 was down 0.7%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.