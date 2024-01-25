Humana Shares Fall On Wider Loss In Q4; Weaker Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of health insurance company Humana Inc. (HUM) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning after the company reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter. It provided full-year EPS outlook way below analysts' view.

The company had a loss of $4.42 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.12 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $0.11 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.15 earnings per share.

For fiscal 24, the company expects adjusted EPS to be about $16. The consensus estimate stands at $29.1.

HUM, currently at $361.70, has traded in the range of $350.00 - $541.21 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.