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Humana To Sell Gentiva Minority Stake In $900 Mln Deal

June 10, 2026 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors to divest all or substantially all of its minority interest in Gentiva, a provider of end-of-life services including hospice and palliative care. The agreement values Humana's stake at approximately $900 million, though other financial terms were not disclosed.

The company stated that it intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, and Humana does not anticipate a material impact on its 2026 earnings from the pending deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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