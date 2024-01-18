Humana sees higher-than-expected medical costs in fourth quarter

Adds details in paragraph 2-3, shares of other insurers in paragraph 4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N said on Thursday it sees medical costs to be higher than previously expected in the fourth quarter due to increased demand for medical services, sending its shares down 13% in premarket trading.

The higher-than-anticipated cost trends are expected to result in adjusted insurance segment benefit ratio of about 91.4% in the fourth quarter 2023, verses previous expectation of 89.5%, the company said.

Last week, larger peer UnitedHealth UNH.N reported higher-than-expected medical costs for the fourth quarter as older Americans sought respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and received additional medical services towards the end of the year.

Shares of other health insurers also fell between 3% and 2% before the bell.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.