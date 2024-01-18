News & Insights

US Markets
HUM

Humana sees higher-than-expected medical costs in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 18, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2-3, shares of other insurers in paragraph 4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N said on Thursday it sees medical costs to be higher than previously expected in the fourth quarter due to increased demand for medical services, sending its shares down 13% in premarket trading.

The higher-than-anticipated cost trends are expected to result in adjusted insurance segment benefit ratio of about 91.4% in the fourth quarter 2023, verses previous expectation of 89.5%, the company said.

Last week, larger peer UnitedHealth UNH.N reported higher-than-expected medical costs for the fourth quarter as older Americans sought respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and received additional medical services towards the end of the year.

Shares of other health insurers also fell between 3% and 2% before the bell.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.