Humana sees higher health services demand driving up medical costs in 2023

June 16 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N on Friday pegged its medical loss ratio at the top end of its full-year projected range of 86.3% to 87.3%, driven by higher-than-anticipated demand for healthcare services.

The health insurer said it was seeing higher-than-anticipated demand for emergency room, outpatient surgeries and dental services, as well as strong inpatient demand in recent weeks, a trend that was diverging from historical seasonality patterns.

Humana's comments follow a similar warning on Tuesday by industry bellwether UnitedHealth Group UNH.N thathad dragged down shares of health insurers the following day.

