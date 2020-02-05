Humana Sees FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings in a range of $17.76 to $18.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

