Humana, Roche Agree To Pay $12.5 Mln To Settle False Claims

(RTTNews) - Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP said Monday that Roche Diagnostics Corp. and Roche Diabetes Care Inc. and Humana, Inc., Humana Pharmacy Inc., and Humana Pharmacy Solutions Inc. agreed to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit brought by a whistleblower relator on behalf of the United States.

The companies will pay $12.5 million to settle the government's claims, and the Relator will receive a 29% share of the settlement, totaling $3.63 million.

Sanford Heisler Sharp represents the Relator who filed the case in 2014 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.

The Relator, a former employee of Roche Diagnostics, alleged that the Defendants violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act, causing false claims to be submitted to the Medicare Advantage program and defrauding taxpayers.

