Humana Reaffirms FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of at least $12.89 per share, up from prior forecast of approximately $12.81 per share, and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance of at least $16.00 per share.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also raised its 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth outlook by 40,000 to approximately 265,000 or 5 percent.

