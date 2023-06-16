News & Insights

Humana Reaffirms FY23 Earnings Guidance

June 16, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) reaffirmed its guidance of at least $27.88 in earnings per common share or at least $28.25 in adjusted earnings per common share, for fiscal 2023. The company said its guidance is consistent with the outlook issued on April 26, 2023 and reaffirmed on June 1, 2023.

Humana continues to expect the percentage of second quarter adjusted EPS, as compared to the full year adjusted EPS guidance, to be in the low thirties, consistent with the commentary provided on its first quarter earnings call.

The company reaffirmed its full year Insurance segment benefit expense ratio guidance of 86.3 to 87.3 percent, although now expects to be at the top end of this full year range. For the second quarter, with respect to Insurance segment benefit expense ratio, the company now believes actual results will be biased towards the top half of its full year range of 86.3 percent to 87.3 percent.

