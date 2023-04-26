News & Insights

Humana raises 2023 profit view on government insurance strength

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 26, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

April 26 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on strength in its government-backed health insurance business.

The company had in February raised its annual forecast for Medicare Advantage membership additions to 775,000, counting on gains from redirecting resources out of its employer-backed insurance business that is in the process of shutting down.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects annual profit of at least $28.25 per share, compared with its previous forecast of at least $28 per share. Analysts estimate 2023 profit of $28.12 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The health insurer reported an adjusted profit of $9.38 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of $9.27.

