Humana Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Medical Membership Growth

Humana Inc. HUM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4%. The bottom line rose 21.4% year over year.

Adjusted revenues improved 26.2% year over year to $40.9 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 0.6%.

The strong quarterly results benefited on the back of premium gains and a robust performance from the CenterWell segment, which saw a revenue jump supported by its primary care business. A rise in overall medical membership also contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by escalating operating expenses and a deteriorating benefit ratio.

Humana Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Humana Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Humana Inc. Quote

HUM’s Q2 Operational Update

Humana’s premiums totaled $38.8 billion, which advanced 26.4% year over year, and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.6 billion and our estimate of $38.1 billion. Services revenues rose 27.1% year over year to $1.8 billion, beating the consensus mark of $1.7 billion. Investment income of $253 million fell 7% year over year in the quarter under review. However, the metric beat the consensus mark of $235.3 million and our estimate of $241.9 million.

The benefit ratio came in at 91.1%, which deteriorated 140 basis points (bps) year over year. Total operating expenses increased 26.3% year over year to $39.5 billion, higher than our estimate of $38.9 billion. The year-over-year increase was due to higher benefits and operating costs. The adjusted operating cost ratio of 9.7% improved 120 bps year over year.

HUM’s net income increased 27.6% year over year to $693 million but beat our estimate of $562.1 million.

Q2 Segmental Update of HUM

Insurance

The segment’s revenues rose 25.9% year over year to $39.1 billion in the second quarter on the back of improved per-member premiums derived from HUM’s Medicare and stand-alone PDP businesses, supported by improved Medicare Advantage benchmark funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a higher Part D direct subsidy tied to the IRA.

Adjusted operating income grew 7% year over year to $824 million. The benefit ratio deteriorated 130 bps year over year to 91.2%. The operating cost ratio of 7.1% improved 120 bps year over year.

Total medical membership of the segment was 17.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which rose 20.7% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17.5 million and our estimate of 17 million.

CenterWell

The unit recorded revenues of $6.8 billion in the quarter under review, which improved 22.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.3 billion. The metric benefited from higher revenues stemming from the company’s primary care business.

Adjusted operating income rose 27.2% year over year to $514 million. The operating cost ratio of 92.4% improved 30 bps year over year, driven by the ongoing maturation of the v28 risk model update within the company’s primary care business and its cost-cutting and transformation strategy.

Humana’s Financial Update (As of June 30, 2026)

Humana exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 billion, which rose 64.1% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $57.2 billion increased 16.9% from the figure at 2025-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $12 billion, down 3.2% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Debt to capitalization deteriorated 200 bps year over year to 42.7% at the second-quarter end.

Total stockholders’ equity of $19.3 billion advanced 8.8% from the 2025-end figure.

HUM generated net cash from operations of $3.2 billion in the first half of 2026, which more than doubled year over year.

HUM’s Capital Deployment Update

Humana bought back shares worth $108 million in the first half of 2026. It also paid dividends of $214 million during the same period.

2026 View by HUM

Revenues are still projected to be a minimum of $160 billion, which implies a 23.4% increase from the 2025 reported figure. The Insurance segment’s revenues are expected to continue to be forecasted at a minimum of $155 billion. Revenues of the CenterWell segment are still expected to be at a minimum of $25 billion.

Adjusted EPS is still projected to be at least $9, which indicates a 47.5% decline from the 2025 figure. GAAP EPS is now projected to be at least $6.52, down from the previously expected guidance of at least $8.36.

Management still anticipates Individual Medicare Advantage membership to witness growth of around 25% in 2026. Group Medicare Advantage membership is still expected to record an increase of roughly 150,000.

Membership from the Individual Medicare stand-alone PDP is still expected to increase around 1,000,000 this year. State-based contracts are still anticipated to witness membership growth within 25,000-100,000.

The GAAP benefit ratio for the Insurance segment is still likely to be 92.75%, with a variability margin of plus or minus 25 basis points. The GAAP consolidated adjusted operating cost ratio is still expected to be at 10%, with a variability margin of plus or minus 25 basis points.

GAAP cash flow from operations is still estimated within $2.5-$2.9 billion. Meanwhile, capital expenditures are still projected to be roughly $650 million. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 25.5%, while the weighted average share count is anticipated at around 121 million.

HUM’s Zacks Rank

HUM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Here are some stocks from the broader Medical space that have also reported their quarterly results: Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH. Here's how they have performed:

Tenet Healthcare reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $6.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The bottom line increased 52.2% year over year. THC’s net operating revenues advanced 6.8% year over year to $5.63 billion. The quarterly results were driven by strong same-facility revenue growth, higher patient acuity, disciplined expense management and higher Medicaid supplemental revenues. However, the gains were partly offset by an unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions.

Elevance Health reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $7.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. However, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year. Operating revenues advanced 0.8% year over year to $49.8 billion. ELV’s quarterly results were primarily driven by higher premium yields in the Health Benefits segment and increased CarelonRx product revenues. The gains were partly offset by a decline in overall medical membership and higher operating expenses.

UnitedHealth Group reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $6.38, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94. The bottom line rose 56.4% year over year. Revenues rose 0.4% year over year to $112 billion. UNH’s strong quarterly results were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength in Optum Insight. Medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes also contributed to the upside. However, weaker performance at Optum Health and Optum Rx, along with declining risk-based membership, partially offset these gains.

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Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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